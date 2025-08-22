Drums, stage for mandal turn deadly: shopkeeper’s son killed, father and grandson critical

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A land dispute over setting up a Ganesh mandal stage turned into a brutal assault in Sambhaji Colony, N-6, on Friday afternoon, leaving one dead and two others battling for life.

The violence broke out around 1 pm when the Nimone family, allegedly backed by political support, stormed the home of grocery shopkeeper Ramesh Padswan. Armed with rods, stones, and knives, they attacked his family in full public view, as local leaders and even a former corporator stood by. Pramod Padswan (38), Ramesh’s son, was fatally stabbed and died on the way to MGM Hospital. Ramesh (60) and grandson Rudraksh (17) remain in critical condition, while the grandmother also sustained injuries. The accused have been identified as Saurabh Nimone, Dnyaneshwar Nimone, and Gaurav Nimone, their father Kashinath, mother Shashikala, and son-in-law Manoj Danve.

-------------

Dispute over Cidco plot

The Padswan family, settled in the colony for 25 years, runs Santaji Kirana. Two years ago, they purchased an additional Cidco plot in front of their house. The Nimones, however, claimed it for their Ganesh mandal. Pramod had offered half the land for the festival, but the Nimones allegedly rejected the compromise and demanded full control. Just two days earlier, they had threatened the family to remove shop construction material placed on the plot. On Friday morning, Pramod even cleared part of the land with a JCB and again offered half for the mandal stage. But the Nimones reportedly refused and pressed ahead with their claim.

-------------

From stambh-pujan to murder

Around 11 am, the Nimones held a ‘stambh-pujan’ (pillar worship) on the disputed land, putting up banners and inviting political leaders. A quarrel broke out but was briefly resolved by locals. By 1 pm, however, the situation escalated. The Nimone brothers, along with their parents and brother-in-law, allegedly barged into the Padswan home and launched a violent attack. Pramod was stabbed in the back, the knife piercing through his abdomen. His father and grandson were severely beaten and stabbed. Doctors continued battling late into the night to save their lives.