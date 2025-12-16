Drunk man attacks factory owner with iron rod;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A factory owner was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod after refusing work to an employee who reported for duty in an intoxicated condition. The incident occurred at Ghanegaon in Gangapur, following which a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station.

According to the complaint filed by Deepak Malkhan Rajput (38), owner of Mayur Engineering and Automation Company and a resident of Cidco Mahanagar-2, South City, the incident took place on Monday around 11.30 am. Rajput stated that Suraj Sheru Rajbhar (48) arrived at the factory after consuming alcohol and was denied work. Angered by this, Suraj allegedly abused Rajput and left.

Later, Rajput was informed that Suraj and his brother Rajnath Sheru Rajbhar (58) were creating a ruckus at the factory gate. When Rajput reached the spot, Rajnath allegedly threatened him, demanding Rs 5 lakh as advance, and assaulted him along with Suraj. During the scuffle, Rajnath allegedly struck Rajput near his left eye with an iron rod, causing injuries.

Factory employees intervened and stopped the assault. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.