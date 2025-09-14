Drunk man molests woman in her house; police file case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police booked Bharat Maruti Sawant for molesting a married woman in Ranjangaon, Waluj on Friday evening after he barged into her house in an inebriated state.

Around 7.30 pm, the accused stormed into the woman’s home, declaring, “I won’t spare you today.” He touched her inappropriately and tried to commit an obscene act. When she screamed for help, he grabbed her hand and covered her mouth. The woman, however, freed herself and ran outside, escaping further harm. Based on her complaint, MIDC Waluj police registered a case and have started an investigation.