Drunk man stabs wife; son and neighbour injured while stopping attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man in Bajajnagar attacked his wife with a knife in a drunken rage early Friday morning, leaving his wife, son, and a neighbour injured.

The incident took place near Ganpati Temple around 6.30 am, and a complaint has been filed at MIDC Waluj police station by the couple’s son, Gaurav Boinwad. According to police, the accused, Darshan Boinwad (44) of Daur, Bhokar taluka (Nanded district), was addicted to alcohol and often fought with his wife, who works in a company to support the family. On November 7, he returned home drunk, accused her of infidelity, and suddenly attacked her with a knife. Hearing his mother’s screams, Gaurav tried to stop the assault but suffered a hand injury. Neighbour Vasant Datar also intervened and was cut on his palm while attempting to seize the knife. Police have registered an assault case and begun further investigation.