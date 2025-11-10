Drunk peon abuses HM & 3 teachers in Vaijapur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An incident of a drunk peon abusing the headmaster and three teachers took place at Manubai Secondary and Higher Secondary School at Manegaon in Vaijapur tehsil around 10 am, on Friday. A case was registered at the Shiur Police Station in this regard.

In a written complaint made with Shiur police by headmaster K P Bhoye, teachers V B Pinjari, P V Patil and P M Jadhav, it was stated that the peon Ambadas Ramchandra Suryavanshi (40, Shiur, Vaijapur) always comes drunk during school hours.

He came to school again, drunk around 10 am, on Friday. After that, he started abusing Headmaster Bhoye and three teachers. The complainant tried to pacify him, but the accused argued with them. Later, a police constable Suryavanshi detained the drunken man and questioned him. The contable noticed that his (peon) breath smelled strongly of alcohol. He was medically examined, and the doctors certified that he had consumed alcohol.

A case was registered against Ambadas Suryavanshi at Shiur Police Station on the complaint of Wakla Beat Anmaldar Rahul Thorat.