Drunk policeman creates ruckus in front of police station; video goes viral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A drunken policeman created a scene by abusing and threatening a sanitation worker and committing obscene acts in public in front of the Waluj MIDC Police Station itself, on Thursday night (21st). The incident caused a stir in the area, and the video has now gone viral on social media.

When the sanitation worker told him, “Don’t urinate here, go further,” the policeman got angry. Shouting “I am a policeman, nothing will happen to me,” he hurled abuses. Not stopping there, he went to a tea stall and declared, “Now I will urinate right here,” and in front of everyone opened the zipper of his pants.

After this, he, along with three friends, left triple-seat on a private motorcycle with “Police” written on it, while threatening to shoot the sanitation worker. With the video of the incident going viral, citizens are outraged and questioning will strict action really be taken against the drunken policeman, or will the matter be hushed up?