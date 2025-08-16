Drunk rider crashes into Minister’s convoy vehicle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chaos struck Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat’s convoy on August 13 when a drunk motorcyclist rammed into a government vehicle near Bajaj Hospital.

Around 9.45 am, the convoy was turning toward the minister’s residence from the Beed bypass. While Shirsat was in another car, police driver Dnyandev Gaware was following in an official Innova. At that moment, Sachin Kedar, speeding from the Mahanubhav Ashram side, lost control of his bike and crashed into Gaware’s vehicle.The collision forced the convoy to halt. Police rushed the injured rider to the hospital, where tests confirmed he was drunk. A case has been registered against him at Satara Police Station.