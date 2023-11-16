Drunkard cop attacks wife, mother-in-law with screwdriver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A police constable tried to injure seriously his wife and mother-in-law with a screwdriver at Mill Corner recently.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police constable Rajebhau Vasant Kasbe (Police Colony) was booked with Begumpura Police Station. The woman also works with the city police force as a constable.

She married Rajebhau on January 1, 2010. However, Rajebhau started harassing her a few years after the marriage. He always came home drinking and beat up her. The complainant and his mother were passing through Jubilee Park.

The accused gave a dash and stopped her vehicle near Mill Corner. He took out a screwdriver from his two-wheeler and attacked his mother-in-law with it. He also abused and beat up his wife. Fed up over this, his wife lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station. PSI Harun Shaikh is on the case.