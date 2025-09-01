Drunkard man brutally assaults wife, mother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even as the shocking incident of a drug addict biting his own child is still fresh, another case has surfaced where an addict brutally assaulted his wife and mother, leaving them seriously injured. He even went so far as to bite his wife and threaten to kill her. The incident occurred around midnight (12 pm) on Sunday (August 31) at Rajnagar in Mukundwadi.

In the earlier case, on August 28, a perverted father, addicted to drugs, bit his eight-month-old infant after the family opposed his addiction and even threatened to kill the baby. Now, with drug abuse becoming a hot topic in the city, rising crimes have extended into households, with family members themselves becoming targets.

In this latest incident, 30-year-old Sandeep Vijay Jadhav, addicted to narcotics, attacked his 28-year-old wife and mother. Because of his addiction, the wife had started tailoring work to support the family’s livelihood. On Sunday night, Sandeep returned home intoxicated. When the family tried to reason with him, an argument broke out. He abused his wife and mother, bit his wife’s right hand, and attacked her with an iron object. He also assaulted his mother with kicks and punches, leaving her badly injured.

The enraged wife, along with her injured mother-in-law, sought treatment at the hospital and then lodged a complaint against Sandeep at the Mukundwadi Police Station. Based on her complaint, a case was registered. As soon as he came to know of this, Sandeep fled. Police constable Rahul Hiwrale, the investigating officer, said that a search operation is underway to trace him.