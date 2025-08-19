Drunkard stabs two in stomach with sharp-edged weapon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A drunk miscreant, under the influence of alcohol, attempted murder by stabbing two men in the stomach over refusal to give him money for liquor. The incident took place at N-9 on August 17 at around 11.30 am. The attacker has been identified as Harshal Ganesh Mule (resident of N-9).

Vinod Potdukhe and Gajanan Gadekar were seriously injured in the attack. Vinod was standing near a tea stall in N-9 when Harshal approached and began misbehaving, demanding money for alcohol from Akash Raut’s father, a friend of Vinod and Gajanan. He even snatched away their footwear during the scuffle. When Vinod and Gajanan refused to give him money, the argument escalated and Harshal stabbed Vinod in the ribs. As Vinod collapsed on the road in a pool of blood, Gajanan rushed to help him, but Harshal stabbed him in the stomach as well, leaving him grievously injured. Locals rushed both injured friends to the hospital. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Yogesh Gaikwad is investigating the case.