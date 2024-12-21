Drunken lawyers clash in front of Police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two lawyers, reportedly intoxicated, were detained by the Satara police for causing a public disturbance. The incident occurred on Friday at 7 pm near the Sangramnagar flyover.

The accused have been identified as Adv. Siddharth Kashinath Bansode and Adv. Kishor Uttamdas Vaishnav, were creating chaos under the influence of alcohol. Upon receiving the information, PSI Nandkumar Bhandare rushed to the spot, detained the duo, and registered a case against them.