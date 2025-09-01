Drunken man abuses 13-year-old boy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident that has rattled the Jinsi area, police arrested a 20-year-old man for an unnatural sexual act against a 13-year-old boy.

The accused, Wasim Shaikh, allegedly committed the crime on Sunday night after threatening the boy with a knife. The terrifying ordeal began around 10 pm on August 31, when the young boy was simply going to a nearby grocery store for his family. According to the complaint, Wasim Shaikh grabbed the boy on the street, dragged him to an abandoned house, and assaulted him. The frightened boy ran home and immediately told his parents what had happened. His furious parents rushed him to the police station. Following a medical examination that confirmed the assault, the Jinsi police swiftly filed a case against Shaikh under the POCSO Act.

Accused's troubled past

Police confirm that Wasim Shaikh has a criminal history and is a known drug addict in the area. He already faces a robbery charge filed at the same police station earlier this year. Based on the boy's description, Sub-Inspector Ganesh Mane and his team acted quickly, arresting Shaikh on Monday night. He will be presented in court today.