Drunken man murders wife in her sleep

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a fit of rage, a drunken man murdered his wife in her sleep with a wooden plank at Harshi village in Paithan tehsil on Saturday night over a trivial issue.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Shriram Wagh (30). Police arrested the accused husband Shriram Wagh (Harshi) who was a centring worker. He is a liquor addict and left the job some days ago.

The couple had frequent disputes because of this. Shriram Wagh was in a state of stupor throughout the day when there was Laxmipoojan everywhere on Sunday.

Priyanka informed her mother that her husband was roaming after drinking liquor on the festival day. She had sent her 13-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son to her parents for the Diwali festival. She did not cook food at home because of this.

Wagh returned home at 8 pm and became angry for preparing dinner at home. He took a wooden plan and went into the room where Priyanka was asleep.

In a fit of rage, he hit his wife with a wooden plank for not cooking dinner. She died on the spot. With the help of his friend, Wagh took his wife to the Rural Hospital of Pachod at 9.30 pm. He informed the hospital staff that his wife fell from the second floor of the house. Medical officer Dr Babasaheb Ghuge gave this information to the police.

Assistant police inspector Santosh Mane along with police personnel rushed to the hospital. Police had suspicions over the statement given by Wagh as there were serious injury marks on the woman’s death. In the enquiry, he gave evasive replies to the police initially. Police took the accused with a sniffer dog to the spot. The dog detected a wooden plank with blood and halted near the accused. Now, the police were sure that the man did the murder.

Box

Relatives of deceased aggressive

The relatives of the deceased reached the hospital and demanded to book the accused, otherwise, they would not take the body into their possession. Police interfered and convinced the relatives.

Police registered a case against Shriram Wagh on Monday, on the basis of the complaint given by Sachin Pawar, the brother of the deceased. API Santosh Mane, PSI Nitin Kakarwal constables Annasaheb Gavhane and Pavan Chavan are on the case.

Meanwhile, the last rites were performed on Priyanka at Harshi. She leaves behind her father-in-law, mother-in-law, one son and one daughter.