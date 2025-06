Drunken man stabs youth near Garkheda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic gripped Garkheda on the evening of June 3 when a drunk man created chaos near the Hanuman Temple and attacked a youth with a knife.

The accused, identified as Abrar Hasan (35), a resident of Garkheda village, allegedly began harassing locals near a shop around 5 to 5.30 pm. He reportedly shouted, “No one can touch me,” before suddenly assaulting Shahbaz Nabab Sheikh (25), a local businessman, and threatening to kill him.

Based on Shahbaz’s complaint, a case has been registered against Abrar at Pundliknagar.