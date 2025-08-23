Drunken policeman causes chaos outside Waluj MIDC police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A drunk police officer created a public scene in front of the Waluj MIDC police station on Thursday night.

He verbally abused and threatened a sanitation worker and committed obscene acts in full view of bystanders. The incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. Sanitation workers said the officer lost his temper when asked to move along. Shouting, "I am a police officer; nothing will happen to me," he hurled abuses. He then went to a nearby tea stall, threatened to relieve himself there, and exposed himself. Later, he left with three friends on a private motorcycle marked ‘Police,’ threatening the sanitation worker with gunfire. The video has triggered public outrage, raising questions over whether the officer will face action or if the matter will be swept under the rug.