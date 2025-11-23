Drunken ruckus during VIP security deployment
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 23, 2025 23:25 IST2025-11-23T23:25:10+5:302025-11-23T23:25:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar During a VIP security deployment near the Bibi ka maqbara area, Samadhan Vasant Dandge (regampura, originally from ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
During a VIP security deployment near the Bibi ka maqbara area, Samadhan Vasant Dandge (regampura, originally from Valan, tehsil Vaijapur) created a disturbance after consuming alcohol. He used abusive language loudly and obstructed the police on duty. The incident occurred on Saturday night around 10 pm. Following a complaint by police constable Santosh Chavan, a case has been registered against him.Open in app