Dry water taps annoy revellers on Holi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water supply in the city suddenly got disrupted following a technical snag in Pharola pumphouse on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. The disturbance in the water supply schedule, during the Holi festival, disappointed the revellers and the citizens.

Meanwhile, the officials from the water supply section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) tried to supply water to some areas late in the night on the same day, while the schedule of others was postponed for one day.

The unseasonal rainfall mixed with strong winds led to sparking in Pharola power sub-station on Monday at 9 pm and 11 pm.

The power supply got disrupted. The water supply was restored at around 3.30 am (on Tuesday). The gap in water lifting for more than 3 hours pushed the civic administration into trouble as the filling of elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) got delayed. Hence the CSMC failed to supply water to all on Holi festival. Adding to the woes, many areas were already deprived of water on Dhulivandan (Monday evening). In the meantime, the second technical snag occurred in Pharola on Tuesday at 12.45 pm and the power supply again was disrupted.

The CSMC pressed a private agency to install the new panels. Till the task is accomplished, the CSMC preferred shutting down the operation of the water supply for almost 11 long hours. The CSMC officials utilised this period in sealing the leakages in the main pipeline from another private agency. Accordingly, the pumping was restored from midnight hours.

The water lifting got re-started and the ESRs started to get filled up at 4 am. The areas which deprived of water on Tuesday were supplied water from Wednesday afternoon. The supply schedule of many other areas was also postponed by a day. The water supply section officers expressed an apology for the disruption in the water supply.