DTA delays hike in autorickshaw meter charges

Aurangabad, July 18:

The District Transport Authority (DTA), in its meeting held on Monday, has set aside the proposal demanding a hike in meter charges. Meanwhile, an air of disappointment prevailed amongst auto rickshaw owners and drivers after the meeting.

The acting Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Sanjay Metrewar said,” The district collector Sunil Chavan will be conducting a separate meeting with the auto-rickshaw owners and discuss the hike in meter charges, soon.”

Meanwhile, the president of Rickshaw Chalak-Malak Mahasangh, Nisar Ahmed Khan said,” The decision on meter charges has been postponed. The prices of essential commodities and fuel are increasing daily. The three-wheeler-owners are also compelled to spend money on repair and maintenance of the vehicle due to potholes on the city roads. Our demand should be approved as early as possible.”