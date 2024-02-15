Dudhad Pattern seeks national recognition for ideal solid waste management

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state has honoured Dudhad Pattern as an acknowledgement for standing ideal in segregating garbage and sewage management. Now, the success story of Dudhad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district) will be shared and narrated before the whole nation by participating in a national conference to be held in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) on February 16 and 17.

The key officers from all the states in the country, apart from the key officers from the Central Government will be sharing their expertise on the topic Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

It is learnt that only three presentations will be made including the one of our district. The zilla parishad chief executive officer (administrator) Vikas Meena will be giving the presentation highlighting the success story of Dudhad.

The successful models will be shared by different states at the conference. The Dudhad Grampanchayat has rendered outstanding contributions in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The state has honoured the village by presenting second prize in cleanliness mission in the district.

A total of 35 women self-help groups (SHGs) of Dudhad Grampanchayat through 350 members got active. They respond to the government schemes positively. The ZP’s deputy CEO Rajendra Desale and his team encouraged the villagers for their valuable contribution. The sarpanch Gangasagar Chaudhary, deputy sarpanch Baliram Borde, gram sevak Santosh Marmat, Babasaheb Chaudhary and all grampanchayat members took initiative and the response from the village prompted the ZP administrator Vikas Meena to take self-interest.

It may be noted that two dustbins have been provided to each house of the village. The segregation of dry and wet garbage has been started at the site. Conducted awareness campaigns frequently. Later on, the ZP sanctioned an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the gram panchayat for implementation of its next project. Later on, the shed for segregated garbage is being erected, two compost pits have been constructed and eight compartments have also been made for segregation of plastic.

Two SHGs, sarpanch and villagers came forward to implement door-to-door garbage collection. The villagers were briefed upon the importance of segregating garbage at source. The garbage was transported in a tricycle, unloaded at the shed for segregation. Hence Dudhad Pattern garnered good results. The state government has already applauded the village and now the ZP-CEO will be giving the presentation at the conference in Lucknow on Saturday. The story will be applauded at national level and inspire others for implementation, it is learnt.