Durga Puja festival begins by Bengali Association in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bengali Association has begun the Durga Puja festival in Bajajnagar. The celebrations will take place from September 28 to October 3 at Anand Hall, in front of Shri Swami Samarth Temple.

This year marks the 22nd consecutive year of the festival, featuring an eco-friendly Durga idol brought from Kolkata. At the inauguration ceremony, Pandit Viswajit Mukherjee performed the rituals. The festival will include daily worship, aarti, Sandhi Puja on Maha Ashtami, lighting of 108 lamps, distribution of Mahaprasad, along with cultural programs such as Garba-Raas-Dandiya, painting competitions, and Shankhnad contests. On Vijayadashami, the traditional Sindoor Khela and idol immersion will take place.