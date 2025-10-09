Dy CM Eknath Shinde to interact with group leaders today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the backdrop of the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti (PS), Municipal Council and Corporation (MC) elections, a meeting of Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena group leaders will be organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, at 11 am on October 10. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will grace the meeting. This is Shinde's second gathering in a month.

Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister of the district Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Ramesh Bornare, Sanjana Jadhav and Vilas Bhumre will guide the participants. The Shinde Sena has started preparing for the upcoming ZP, PS and MC elections.

Sources said that the party chief will directly interact with the group leaders, who will play an important role in the elections and find out what is going on in their minds.

A month ago, when the party's meeting was held at the Sant Eknath Rangmandir in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, Shinde had warned the office-bearers not to engage in factionalism within the party.

However, sources said that the party's top office-bearers were excluded from the meeting held at the Guardian Minister's residence on Thursday before the meeting. It is being predicted that factionalism will be seen in tomorrow's group leaders' meeting.