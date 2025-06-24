Dy Registrar carries bunch of documents on head in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A lady deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was seen carrying a bunch of documents from the examinations department to the administrative building of the campus on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the deputy registrar Hemlata Gulabrao Thackeray was transferred to the academic section of the administrative building recently. She collected all the official and personal documents and kept them in a piece of clothing. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Earlier, she wrote a letter to the administration on June 16, 2025, requesting to provide a peon to shift her documents from the examinations department to the administrative building and the office work. However, the administration failed to do so.

Upset over this, she carried the bunch of documents on her head. The video and photographs of the incidents went viral on social media.

When contacted, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that after her transfer from the Examination Department, she was asked to vacate the cabin where two peons were appointed. He said that she was carrying her personal documents and not official. On this Hemlata Thackeray said that how could she shift personal documents to the office.

--She was transferred from the examinations department to the Postgraduate Department in the administrative building on December 19, 2024.

--Thackeray was transferred to the Academic Section of the administration building in April 2025.