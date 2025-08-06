Dy Speaker asks Bamu to extend date for thesis submission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of researchers who could not submit the Ph D thesis by March 31, 2025, sought date extension through public representatives.

It may be noted that all the old Ph D candidates, who registered eight to ten years ago, were asked to submit their thesis up to June 2024 without any fine.

Those who could not submit by this date were given two extensions with a fine. The first extension was given up to December 2024 and the second up to March 31,2025. However, there are around 300-400 candidates who did not submit their thesis before the end of second extension.

The candidates met the deputy speaker of the Assembly, Anna Bansode and shared their problem.

Anna Bansode sent a letter to the registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) requesting an extension up to December 2025 as Ph D candidates needed time for data collection and publication of research papers in international journals.