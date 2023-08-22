E-auction to Nehru Bhavan Shopping Complex galas draws poor response

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tedious terms and conditions laid down by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) seemed to have created an impact on the e-auctioning of the galas at Nehru Bhavan Shopping Complex (Buddi Lane).

The municipal corporation is constructing the multi-storeyed complex by valuing Rs 32 crore at Nehru Bhavan, opposite to Jama Masjid.

The tender for galas was published in August. Monday was the last date to submit the tenders. Hence the responses to the e-auction were notified on Monday. The estate section received eight responses to the two galas, while no single response was received for other galas. The poor response worried the administration as it had spent Rs 10 crore from its treasury so far. It is hoping to collect Rs 35 crore through auctioning of the galas.

The idea of the shopping complex was floated two years ago. The multi-storeyed complex has a parking facility and 21 shops in the underground. The first floor will also have 21 shops, an auditorium with seating capacity of 500 persons and a function hall accommodating 400-500 persons.

Why poor response by traders?

It may be noted that the CSMC administration has fixed the rate of each shop as per its location. It varies from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 80 lakh. Hence, the bidder, during the bidding process, had to bid above the fixed base price. It is also learnt that the bidder, in future, has to pay 18 per cent GST and cleanliness tax to the tune of 4 pc of the total amount. Besides, the lease period is 30 years.

To sum up, after taking possession of the galas in Rs 25-30 lakh, the possessor will have to pay Rs 5,000 or more per month as rent to the CSMC.

TV Centre project disrupted

Sadly, 10 years ago, the municipal corporation leased out the galas of T V Centre Commercial Complex in the same method. Many shops are lying unsold. Moreover, those who had taken the shops earlier, returned their possessions to the civic administration, later on. Ironically, the CSMC could not recover the cost of construction through auctioning of galas.

Box

Details of Nehru Bhavan Project

Floor-Total Shops-Expected Income (in crores)

Underground-21 shops-Rs 7.90 cr

Underground-Banquet Hall-Rs 5.83 cr

Underground-Exhibition Gallery-Rs 1.72 cr

First Floor-21 shops-Rs 5.70 cr

First Floor-Auditorium-Rs 5.05 cr

Second Floor-12 offices-Rs 4.60 cr

Second Floor-Exhibition Gallery-Rs 1.10 cr

Second Floor-Auditorium-Rs 1.37 cr