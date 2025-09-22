‘E-Bike Taxi’ to run across the state; travel to become cheaper and faster!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government approved the launch of electric bike taxi services in all cities with a population exceeding one lakh back in April. Following this, the Transport Department has given its official approval. This initiative will provide passengers with affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly travel options.

Under the ‘Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025,’ the Maharashtra government has notified fare rates for electric two-wheelers operating as taxi services. The decision has been taken in accordance with Sections 73 and 96 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Currently, only e-bikes have been permitted, and pilot services are being conducted in the Mumbai metropolitan area. The service will later expand across the state.

----------

Fare structure

Passengers will be charged Rs 10.27 per kilometre for electric bike taxis. The first 1.5 km will have a minimum fare of Rs 15, meaning that even for very short trips, passengers will pay at least Rs 15, and thereafter, the rate of Rs 10.27 per kilometre will apply.

-------------

Benefits of E-bike taxis

This decision will offer passengers affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly travel. Electric bike taxis will help reduce traffic congestion and curb pollution.

-------------

Rules and Regulations

The State Transport Authority has granted provisional licenses for the Mumbai metropolitan area to three major companies: Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd., Rapido Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and Any Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The license is valid for 30 days, after which they must apply for a final license.

-------------

Opposition from Rickshaw Drivers

Rickshaw owners fear that their already struggling business will be further threatened by bike taxis. Passenger safety could also be at risk. They demand that city authorities deny permission for bike taxis.

“The rickshaw business is already in danger; bike taxis will make it worse. Passenger safety is at stake. The departmental commissioner, district collector, and police commissioner should not allow bike taxis in the city.”

— Nisar Ahmed Khan, President, Rickshaw Drivers & Owners Federation