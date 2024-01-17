E-bikes: A booming trend facing repair woes

Mechanics demand govt to provide training in e-bike repairing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has witnessed a surge in e-vehicles, particularly e-bikes, in recent years. But the lack of skilled mechanics equipped to repair these vehicles has become a major cause of concern.

The city has around 2,500 registered two-wheeler mechanics, but many remain hesitant to touch e-bikes. According to mechanics, the build of these vehicles is complex, which involve components like batteries, wiring, and sensors. Repairing them without proper knowledge can be dangerous and costly.

The E-bike riders facing breakdowns, especially at night, are often left stranded. Finding a mechanic willing to take on the job can be a challenge, and even if they do, pushing a disabled e-bike home or to a showroom adds to the inconvenience.

Provide training to the mechanics

Recognizing this growing concern, the two wheeler mechanics association has urged the government to step in and provide training programmes for mechanics. Equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge will not only address the immediate repair needs of e-bike owners but also empower this workforce to adapt to the evolving transportation landscape.

Key statistics from the article:

Number of e-bikes in the district: 14,567

Number of e-cars: 785

Number of e-passenger rickshaws: 326

Number of e-buses: 7

Lack of knowledge

"The trend of citizens towards e-vehicles is increasing. However, if the e-bike is switched off at night, one has to push the vehicle from one garage to another. Many mechanics do not even touch e-bikes due to lack of knowledge," said Syed Chand, president, two wheeler mechanics association.