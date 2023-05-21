E-bus generates revenue of Rs 1.86 lakh in three days

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 21, 2023 06:40 PM 2023-05-21T18:40:02+5:30 2023-05-21T18:40:02+5:30

Increasing passenger response to E-bus Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shivai e-bus service launched by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation ...

E-bus generates revenue of Rs 1.86 lakh in three days

Increasing passenger response to E-bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shivai e-bus service launched by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is getting a spontaneous response from the passengers in just three days. The corporation has generated revenue of Rs 1.86 lakh from 544 passengers travelling through e-bus in three days.

These buses are running on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Pune route. A total of 10 e-buses of the corporation, namely 5 of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division and 5 of Pune division, are currently in operation. The number of passengers going to Pune by this bus is increasing due to the air-conditioned bus and comfortable seating arrangement. These buses consume 70 percent battery on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune route. After one and a half hours of charging, the bus is ready for travel.

10 rounds in a day

Division controller Sachin Kshirsagar said, charging stations and e-bus services are running smoothly. Laxman Lokhande, manager of the central bus stand, said that five e-buses from the city and five e-buses of Pune are plying 10 times a day.

