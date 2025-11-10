E-bus gets stuck in pothole at central bus station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An electric bus (E-bus) arriving from Pune got stuck in a pothole at the Central Bus Stand on Monday afternoon while heading out for charging. After several attempts, the bus was finally pulled out with the help of a traditional red MSRTC bus drawing surprised looks from many onlookers as the “Lalpari” came to the rescue of the e-bus.

The e-Shivai bus from Pune had dropped off its passengers at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Bus Stand and was heading toward the charging point around 2 pm when it got stuck in a water-filled pothole near the exit. Because of its low ground clearance, repeated efforts to move it failed. According to eyewitnesses, it took nearly four hours to free the bus.