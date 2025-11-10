E-bus gets stuck in pothole at central bus station
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 10, 2025 21:40 IST2025-11-10T21:40:03+5:302025-11-10T21:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
An electric bus (E-bus) arriving from Pune got stuck in a pothole at the Central Bus Stand on Monday afternoon while heading out for charging. After several attempts, the bus was finally pulled out with the help of a traditional red MSRTC bus drawing surprised looks from many onlookers as the “Lalpari” came to the rescue of the e-bus.
The e-Shivai bus from Pune had dropped off its passengers at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Bus Stand and was heading toward the charging point around 2 pm when it got stuck in a water-filled pothole near the exit. Because of its low ground clearance, repeated efforts to move it failed. According to eyewitnesses, it took nearly four hours to free the bus.Open in app