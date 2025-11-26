E-Buses joins the Baraat;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Wedding processions have long featured horses, brass bands, DJs, and fireworks but now, a brand-new addition is turning heads: battery-powered E-ST buses. The MSRTC has begun offering electric buses on rent for weddings, and they are gaining popularity due to lower costs, better facilities, and zero pollution.

To ensure comfortable, safe, and well-organized travel for guests from both the bride’s and groom’s families, MSRTC has started renting out electric buses for wedding events. These next-generation buses are not only quiet but also air-conditioned, clean, and more comfortable, giving guests a “royal” travel experience. Depots have started accepting bookings, and the service is being preferred over traditional diesel buses for its eco-friendly appeal.

300 Km on a single charge

MSRTC currently operates 9-meter buses with 35 seats and 12-meter buses with 45 seats. Once fully charged, these buses can run up to 300 km. Charging stations are available at Pune, Nashik, Beed, Nandurbar, and Dhule. E-buses are also provided for destinations within 150 km even if a charging station is not available. So far, two e-buses have been rented out from the local depot, said manager of the Central Bus Stand, Ajay Patil .

Per-Kilometer rental rates

For a one-way trip, the rental rate is Rs 121 per km for a 9-meter e-bus and Rs 153 per km for a 12-meter e-bus.

For a round-trip (drop and return), the rate is Rs 81 per km for a 9-meter e-bus and Rs 102 per km for a 12-meter e-bus, informed regional transport officer Santosh Ghane.