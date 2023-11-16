E-Challan system under scrutiny

Traffic police faces challenges in implementation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The traffic police department adopted e-challan machines seven years ago, aiming for a cashless system of fines and enhanced efficiency. However, the police are facing challenges in the implementation of this system. While the e-challan machines were introduced nationwide to streamline fine collection, issues have emerged regarding their usage in the city.

With 155 e-challan machines allocated to the city's traffic department, only 97 employees out of a total of 280 are currently designated for city regulation. The problem arises from the delay in processing fines imposed directly through the e-challan machines. According to regulations, immediate action should follow if penalties are imposed by capturing photographs directly through the machines. However, the bureaucratic process slows down the speed of action, hindering the intended efficiency.

Difficulties in handling the e-challan machines

Practical difficulties in handling the e-challan machines have been noted. The machines, comparatively heavier than mobile phones, pose a challenge for officers who must hold them constantly. The time-consuming nature of capturing images from a distance of about 15 to 20 feet adds to the hurdles faced by traffic police. Some traffic officials resort to capturing rule-violating vehicles using their mobile phones.

Action against 3.90 lakh drivers

Over the last 10 months, the traffic police department reports taking action against 3.90 lakh reckless drivers in the city, accumulating fines totaling Rs 29.50 crore. Notable penalties include Rs 9.66 lakh for disobedience despite warnings, Rs 98.26 lakh for mobile phone use while driving, and Rs 3.43 crore for triple-seat two-wheelers.