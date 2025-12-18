E-commerce company employee absconds with expensive mobiles, watches, headphones, and electronic items

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An employee of a company delivering goods to customers for an online shopping website stole expensive mobiles, watches, headphones, clothes, and shoes 64 items worth nearly Rs 4.5 lakh. The theft occurred between September 23 and November 15.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Cidco police station against Sayed Saif (27, Babar Colony, Hattesingpura) on behalf of the company. Prakash Shah, an officer from Flipkart’s enforcement department, filed the complaint. According to him, Instacart delivers orders to customers on behalf of the e-commerce company Flipkart. The company has an office in the city’s N-7 area, where Sayed Saif had been working for several days. During the September–October sales, it was noticed that some orders had not reached customers. Upon investigation, it was revealed that nearly 64 items were missing. Sayed Saif, who worked as a sorter, scanned the items without actually submitting them and kept them for himself.

Stolen items included expensive mobiles and watches

Among the 64 stolen items, Sayyed took mobiles, watches, headphones, electronic items, clothes, and boots worth several lakhs. According to the company’s complaint, the total value of the stolen items was nearly Rs 4.5 lakh. After the case was registered, following instructions from Cidco police inspector Atul Yerme, police sub-inspector Nivrutti Gaike visited his house. However, realizing that his fraud had been exposed, he fled from his home.