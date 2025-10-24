E-KYC glitch blocks benefits for “Ladki Bahin” scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Technical glitches in the Women and Child Development Department’s e-KYC system are preventing beneficiaries from receiving funds under the “Ladki Bahin” scheme. Despite many women completing their bank e-KYC in June, a new GR issued just before Diwali required them to redo the process, forcing long queues at Maha-e-Seva centers. Server crashes reportedly blocked many women from completing e-KYC, leaving them deprived of scheme benefits.

Frequent portal failures and lack of proper guidance are causing major difficulties. Experts and leaders stress the need to enhance server capacity, improve technical infrastructure, set up support centers in rural areas, and provide dedicated helplines.

The current e-KYC process also requires details of a husband or father. Widows and unmarried women often cannot complete it because their husband or father is deceased. There is a growing demand to allow such women to submit a death certificate instead of leaving the field blank.

Beneficiaries in the District

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 4,77,654

• Vaijapur: 72,374

• Kannad: 73,680

• Paithan: 67,582

• Gangapur: 87,006

• Phulambri: 25,086

• Sillod: 74,836

• Soygaon: 23,446

• Khultabad: 21,586

Total: 9,32,250

Former MP Imtiyaz Jalil has urged the Chief Minister and Women and Child Development Minister to resolve technical issues immediately and provide at least a two-month window for women to complete e-KYC.

Photo caption: After uploading Aadhaar details for the “Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin” scheme, the portal shows a server-down message, blocking further progress.