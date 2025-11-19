Each tehsil to be adopted for cancer screening

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In order to ensure early diagnosis of cancer patients in the district, provide timely treatment, and increase the rate of cancer-free recoveries, the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and the Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute) have decided to launch a major initiative. Under this plan, each tehsil in the district will be adopted for cancer screening and awareness activities, beginning with Paithan.

GMCH has a Rural Health Training Center in Paithan, and with its support, cancer screening will be conducted there. Comprehensive services such as expert medical examinations, immediate testing of suspected patients, and guidance for further treatment whenever required will be made available. Similar screening activities will be carried out in every tehsil of the district. This will reduce the need for rural citizens to travel to the city and will help in early detection of cancer, informed dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre.

60% of Cancers can be prevented

Cancer screening can help prevent nearly 60% of cancers. This step will prove to be highly effective in the fight against cancer, said special executive officer of the Government Cancer Hospital, Dr. Arvind Gaikwad .