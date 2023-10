Early Childhood Assn prog on IB teaching

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Early Childhood Association (ECA), Aurangabad Chapter recently conducted a programme on ‘Differentiated Learning and Classroom Management.’ Amarpreet Kaur from Jakarta shared insights on implementing the IB way of teaching. The programme equipped teachers with knowledge to create inclusive learning environments. ECA territory head Sneha Gupta welcomed the new committee members. Nirupama Bafna joint territory head, Meeta Kapoor secretary, Preeti Singare joint secretary, Nikita Agrawal treasurer, Soniya Kaur Daroga joint treasurer and members Annapurna Hulmajge, Rushmi Chopra, Aditi Toshniwal were present.