Earthquake Observatory to be established in Paithan soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) will establish an unmanned earthquake scientific observatory at Paithan in the district soon.

The tehsil office of Paithan was selected for the establishment of the observatory. The experts of NCS gave approval for the selected place.

The administration has also sent a no objection certificate (NOC)to the Department of Earth Sciences. The work of this observatory will be started soon and the observatory will record earthquakes up to 1000 km.

The administration inspected various places as per the criteria of the Seismology Centre.

The NCS was informed about the selection and inspection of the place in the tehsil office of Paithan. A team of experts inspected the site two weeks ago.

The administration also sent a NoC to the NCS for setting up an observatory at that location as there was space as per their criteria. The NCS will bear the cost of maintenance and security of the observatory.