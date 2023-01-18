Echoes of G20 visit reverberate from every corner of city

- AMC sets a deadline of completing all works by end of February’s first week.

Aurangabad: The G20 international delegation is expected to visit the city in the last week of February. The dates have not been finalised yet. However, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), through the state government’s fund of Rs 50 crore, had proposed 85 different types of works, out of which, 60 works have been kickstarted in different corners of the city.

The AMC has geared up to accord a grand welcome to the international delegates in the city. The works like the widening of roads, construction of dividers, footpaths, fountains, glow garden, painting on walls, illumination of heritage structures, streetlights etc are underway near Chikalthana Airport; Hotel Rama to Baba Petrol Pump; Baba Petrol Pump to Delhi Gate; Delhi Gate to Harsul T-Point; Harsul T-Point to Jalgaon Road via Cidco Bus Stand etc.

Of the total 85 works, 44 works have been started; 15 works will be starting from Thursday and the remaining 26 are under tender process and will be starting soon.

Deadline of February

The AMC city engineer A B Deshmukh held a meeting of all ward engineers, deputy engineers, and executive engineers to review the progress of G20 works. He instructed them to complete all the work at any cost by the first week of February.

Preparations at par

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) made outstanding arrangements and preparations to welcome the G20 delegation in the last two days. Hence the AMC sent a team comprising deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, garden superintendent Vijay Patil and deputy engineer (electrical) Mohini Gaikwad on a study tour to Pune. The team will share their observations and will make similar or best arrangements and preparations than Pune in Aurangabad, it is hoped.

Meanwhile, all the sweeping machines (big or small) have been activated for cleaning the roads during the night hours. Watering of plants and newly constructed dividers is underway through tanker water in full swing. The dividers will soon witness a plantation of decorative and flowering plants to impress the delegates. Moreover, the AMC has plans to place flower pots on both sides of the main roads in the city.

The civic administration is witnessing minor or mild obstruction in starting a few works. The civic administration will get rid of them soon. However, the AMC made it clear that if it is found that the hindrance or obstruction is being created intentionally then the officials will not hesitate in filing criminal offences against them, it is learnt.