ECI goes hi-tech; introduces Suvidha App for LS candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the era of Information Technology (IT) and social media, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has gone hi-tech with the launch of the Suvidha Candidate mobile app for the contestants of the Lok Sabha election.

The app enables the candidates to submit their nominations; obtain sanctions for the vehicles to be used during campaigning; seek permissions for public meetings; get election symbols, etc.

The district election branch is hopeful that the mobile app will reduce the rush of applicants at the time of filing nominations and seeking other permissions. It may be noted that the submission of nominations for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency will begin on April 18.

The ECI-developed App will provide great relief to the candidate, their followers, and workers.

The App is a boon for the contestants as it provides facilities right from submitting nominations to updates on polling results, says the district election branch.