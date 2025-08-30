Eco-friendly Ganesha idol making contest at St. Xavier’s

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. Xavier’s School organised an Eco-friendly Ganesha idol making competition to promote environmental awareness and creativity among students. A large number of children showcased their artistic skills and concern for nature through beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha made with eco-friendly materials.

Chief guest and art teacher from SFS School Kiran Chabukswar, along with the school principal Fr Dominic Bramhane judged the idols. School manager Fr. Sanjay Parkhe commended the efforts of the students.