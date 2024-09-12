Eco-friendly Ganesha making at Pinks N Blues
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinks N Blues Preschool, Satara Parisar, organised an eco-friendly Ganesha idol making activity, engaging parents and students in a creative and environmentally conscious initiative. The school provided shadu clay to all participants, who crafted beautiful Ganesha idols together. Teachers and non-teaching staff extended their support. The joy of creating their own Ganesha idols was evident on the faces of the students, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.