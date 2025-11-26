Economics researcher killed in high-speed car crash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A city-based economics researcher died after a high-speed car collided with his two-wheeler while returning home after dropping his niece at a university hostel. The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Wednesday in the Vidyut Colony area of Begampura.

Gyaneshwar Shirsat (37) died on the spot, while his four-year-old daughter, riding with him, sustained serious head injuries. Gyaneshwar, a resident of Hasanapur in Ambad taluka, worked as an economics professor at a private college. He lived with his wife and daughter in Vidyut Colony, Begampura. His niece, currently studying at the university, had visited him on Wednesday. The family shared a meal together before Gyaneshwar set out to drop her back at the hostel around 9.30 pm, accompanied by his daughter. While traveling home via an internal road, a speeding car (MH-20-HH-8252) approached from the opposite direction. The driver lost control, directly hitting Gyaneshwar’s bike. The impact threw Gyaneshwar and his daughter into the air. Gyaneshwar died instantly, while his daughter suffered severe head trauma. Police confirmed the seriousness of her injuries. Begampura police, led by Inspector Mangesh Jagtap, quickly reached the scene and took the driver and car into custody.

Brilliant economics researcher, pursuing PhD

Gyaneshwar came from a farming family and was known for his academic brilliance. He was pursuing research (PhD) in economics. His parents continue to work in agriculture in their village. News of the accident drew many students and fellow researchers from the university to the police station.

Pregnant wife waiting at home

According to relatives, Gyaneshwar’s wife is currently pregnant and had stayed home alone while he took their daughter and niece to the BAMU. The incident created a deeply emotional situation for the family, as the pregnant wife awaited both her husband and daughter late into the night.