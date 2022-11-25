Edible oil tanker turns turtle

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A tanker transporting edible oil turned turtle on Dhule – Solapur Highway near Adul in Paithan tehsil in the wee hours on Tuesday. On receiving the information, the nearby residents rushed to the spot to collect the oil falling from the tanker. The people ran with whatever utensil they found to collect the oil. According to the details, a tanker was transporting edible oil from Aurangabad to Beed. In an attempt to save a vehicle, it turned turtle on the highway. The driver sustained minor injuries. The news spread like fire in the village and the villagers rushed to the spot. Some people tried to collect the oil flowing from the tankers and some tried to get the oil from the tanker.

The traffic was jammed on the highway due to the crowd of people. Some vehicle owners also were seen collecting the oil.

The Pachod police on receiving the information went to the spot immediately and tried to disperse the crowd. However, the people were not ready to listen to them. Then the police took a strict stand and dispersed the crowd. A case has been registered with Pachod police station. Under the guidance of API Ganesh Survase, head constable Jaggannath Ubale and Ravindra Kshirsagar are further investigating the case.