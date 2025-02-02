Edn Dept to work with agencies for copy-free HSC-SSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vigilance Committee decided that all agencies, including the education department, will have to work in coordination to ensure quality education by implementing a copy-free campaign in the district.

Teachers, educational institutions and centres who work effectively in the copy-free campaign will be honoured and action will be taken against those who incite copying.

District collector Deelip Swami chaired the meeting which was held recently.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the February-March 2025 HSC and SSC examinations in the third week of the current month. A total of 63,978 students will appear for the 12th standard examination in the district while 68,223 students are appearing for the class 10th examination. There will be 399 examination centres in the district.

District Collector Deelip Swami said that the 10th and 12th examinations should be free from cheating and stress. “For this, the cooperation from teachers, parents, students and all sections of the society is necessary,” he said.

The State Board will conduct the examination of HSC from February 11 to March 18 while the 10th examination will be held between February 21 and March 17. There are 161 centers in the district for class 12 while 22 custodians were appointed for this purpose.

The class 10th exam will be held at 238 centres and 22 custodians were appointed for this exam as well. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meena, Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Latkar, Divisional Joint Secretary Priyarani Patil, Education Officer (Primary) Jayashree Chavan, Education Officer (Planning) Aruna Bhumkar and all the Bloc Education Officers were present.

Box

Tehsil-wise examination centres & number of students are as follows;

SSC

Tehsil name--------------------Centres--students

Chh Sambhajinagar Rural--17------5,922

Chh Sambhajinagar city---75------21,758

Gangapur--------------------31-------9,820

Kannad----------------------22--------5,713

Khuldabad------------------11--------2,634

Paithan----------------------21--------5,960

Sillod------------------------25---------6,607

Soygaon---------------------06-------1501

Vaijapur--------------------17--------4,819

Phulambri------------------13------3,489

HSC

Tehsil name--------------------Centres--students

Chh Sambhajinagar Rural----20------8,086

Chh Sambhajinagar City------33-----14, 255

Gangapur------------------------14-----6,400

Kannad-------------------------19----- 6,012

Khuldabad---------------------12-----4,625

Paithan-------------------------16-----5802

Sillod---------------------------17----6,053

Soygaon------------------------8-----3,114

Vaijapur------------------------11---5,301

Phulambri--------------------- 11---4,330