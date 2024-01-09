Edu-training to Urdu teachers in Marathi objected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A local NGO, Jan Jagran Samiti Maharashtra (JSM), has requested the Director of State Council of Educational, Research and Training (SCERT, Pune) to provide the study material to the Urdu medium school teachers attending the five-days long training, under STARS project, in Urdu language. The deployment of trained Urdu resource persons during the training has been demanded in the letter.

The fourth batch of 5-days long training of Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE), under Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project, for all medium schools commenced today in the city. It will be held from January 9 to 13.

The NGO underlined that the study material provided to them is in Marathi language. This is causing severe inconvenience to the Urdu teachers.

The Urdu medium schools primary and upper primary school teachers (of Class I to VIII) from local self governing bodies and private aided are attending the training.

The NGO’s letter also signed by president of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshan Sangh, K M Yasar demands deployment of Urdu expert resource persons for Urdu teachers and till then the training ongoing in the municipal corporation’s school in Cidco N-7 and Indiranagar-Baijipura should be halted.