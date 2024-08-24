Educated man scammed for Rs 5L by cyber crooks

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young, educated man working for a pharmaceutical company was scammed out of Rs 5 lakh by cyber criminals who lured him with the promise of a 30 percent return for completing tasks on a Telegram group. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station.

The complainant Shaikh Jaleel Kamruddin (40, Chishtiya Colony) received a message in December 2023 on a Telegram group offering an opportunity to earn money. A woman from the group promised him a 30 pc return if he completed the tasks assigned.

Trusting her, Jaleel joined the group and was given a bank account number to deposit money. Over five transactions, Jaleel deposited Rs 5.11 lakh. However, within a few days, he was removed from the group, after which he realised he had been scammed.