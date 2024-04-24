Educated unemployed convention on Friday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dharmanirpeksha Jayanti Utsav Mahasangh has organised an ‘Educated Unemployed Convention’ at Tapadia Natya Mandir, Nirala Bazar, on April 26.

In addition, renowned Bhim Shahir Seema Patil and Jolly More (Mumbai) will have an enlightening Ambedkari Shahiri Jalsa programme, said Ratan Kumar Pandagle, the founder of the Mahasangh and the convener of the programme. Senior social activist P J Nikam Guruji will be the chief guest. The conference will be inaugurated by Dr Satish Surana, principal of Vijayendra Kabra College of Social Work.