Education Dept gears up for HSC, SSC exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department (secondary) has geared up for the HSC and SSC examinations in the district.

The HSC examinations will commence at 164 centres of the district on February 21 while SSC students will take their first paper at 232 centres on March 1. The district has 63,203 HSC students while 67,294 candidates have registered for the SSC examination. The Education Department has geared up for copy-free examination. Education Officer (Secondary) Madhukar Deshmukh said that the district collector, superintendent of police, and chief executive officer of Zilla Parishads will visit the different examination centres

The district collector has been appointed a nodal officer for copy-free examinations of HSC and SSC in the district while the education officer (secondary) will be its coordinator.

A sitting squad will arrive at the centre one hour before the commencement of the paper and will leave it one hour after the examination at each centre.

Also, the Education Department has set up seven flying squads to put a check on malpractice.

A total of 10 squads of the Revenue Department will visit the examination centres. Madhukar Deshmukh said that the CEO appointed department heads as liaison officers on tehsil level.

Divisional secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Vaishali Jamadar informed the education officers of the five district that members of the vigilance committee should inform the divisional office first, about irregularities at a centre rather than sharing with media person.