Education Dept to hold Schools meeting on Aug 11 for student safety

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has come to light that a bus driver transporting students in the city molested a minor girl. Due to this, the issue of student safety has once again come under discussion.

Education Officers Ashwini Lathkar and Jayshree Chavan said that the School Education Department would organise a separate meeting of all types of school managements and principals at Sant Eknath Rangmandira, on August 11

The State Government announced several measures for the safety of school students. These include CCTV cameras in buses and school premises, transport committees, character certificates of employees and complaint boxes. The Education Department is constantly taking follow up to implement the measures.

It has come to light that these rules are still not being followed in many schools. In one such incident, a minor girl was molested by the driver in a city bus. So, the Department has called a meeting of school managements of all mediums on August 11.

Ashwini Lathkar (Education Officer of Secondary) and Jayashree Chavan (Education Officer of Primary) also said that the safety of students would be reviewed in this meeting.

Separate meeting of self-financed schools

A separate meeting will be held with the managements of self-financed schools in the city and the district. It will mainly include CBSE schools. It will also be clarified that if any school fails to take care of the safety of the students, its will be de-recognised.