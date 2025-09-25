Education is true weapon for Muslim community: adv Shabana Khan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

"The Muslim community is lagging behind due to its distance from education. There is an urgent need to create awareness about education,” said adv Shabana Khan, the National President of the Education Department of the All India Ulama Board (AIUB).

She was speaking in a state-level meeting organised by the AIUB in the Panchakki area of the city on Wednesday.

Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs Chairman Shaikh Asif Mehboob, Abdul Rahman, Shaikh Faisal Iqbal, Nazeer Ahmad, Dr Aqila Syed, Syed Ilyas Pasha, Ashraf Pathan, Mohsin Khan, and others were present. Adv Shabana Khan said that if this awareness is not raised, future generations would remain in the dark.

During the meeting, discussions centred around education and political empowerment.

Advocate Shabana Khan emphasised that children must be prepared for fields like English, Science and Technology. "Without this, the problems of the community cannot be solved," she said.

She further added that the right to vote must be used wisely, and those who fight for the community’s rights should be brought forward and supported.

Allama Bunai Hasani, the National General Secretary of the Board, presented a comprehensive educational and social roadmap for the State.

Leaders and social workers from other parties and groups also attended the meeting, including Vaijnath Mhaske (City Convener of Shiv Sena - Thackeray faction), Sundar Salve, Subhash Athawale, Sunil Bankar, Vijay Dabhade, Anil Gaikwad, Ravindra Dabhade, Madhukar Ghorpade, Manik Pagde, and Mujeeb Khan.