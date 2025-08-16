Education Minister visits city to learn about ten-point initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “New initiatives are being introduced in the school education to stimulate students' imagination,” said School Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

Bhuse made a surprise visit to the District Collector's Office on Friday afternoon and learned about the ten-point (Dashasutri) initiative being implemented by the district administration. District Collector Deelip Swami presented this initiative.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy Director of Education Prakash Mukund, District Education Officer-Primary Jayashree Chavan, District Education Officer-Secondary Ashwini Lathkar, Deputy Education Officer Dr Satish Satav, Geeta Tandale and Sitaram Pawar were present.

Education Minister Bhuse also visited the Vachan Katta (reading corner) started in the District Collector's Office. Bhuse said that a new 365-day schedule of educational initiatives is being prepared for the State. “The concept of Country First is being implemented. For this, we will definitely take note of the innovative initiatives implemented in the district. The school modernisation will become a people's movement,” he said.

He expressed his belief that it would change the picture of schools.