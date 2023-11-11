Education Policy of Maulana Azad made me an IAS : G Sreekanth

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner,

G Sreekanth, today said, “I am indebted to India's first education minister Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, as because of his education policy devised for free and independent India, a son of a poor farmer could dreamt of becoming big and reached till the position of municipal commissioner.”

The birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is celebrated in India as National Education Day (Nov 11). Hence a daylong seminar and workshop on ‘Research Methodology’ was organised jointly by Lokseva Education Society’s Arts and Science College; Maulana Azad College for Arts, Science and Commerce; Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and Dr Rafiq Zakaria Centre for Higher Learning and Advance Research, at CSMC’s Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre on Saturday.

The civic chief was speaking at the inauguration of the first session of the seminar. He said,“The education system was given by India's first education minister Maulana Azad to Independent India. It is because of that system I could rise from ticket collector to district collector. Hence the credit of my success directly or indirectly goes to the education policy devised by him.”

He continued, “CSMC is the first municipal corporation to keep a track of absent municipal school students. If any student remains absent for three days at a stretch, the teacher calls his/her father and inquires about the reason for the absence. The school possibly tries to find a remedy to their problems. When my officers were searching for a space to set up a call centre then I suggested they start the centre at Maulana Azad Research Centre as it will be a tribute paid by the CSMC to India's first education minister.”

The programme was attended by BAMU’s former BCUD director Dr A G Khan, principal of Lokseva College Dr Shaikh Liyaqat, principal of Maulana Azad College Dr Mazhar Farooqui, principal of Dr Rafiq Zakari College for Women Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Prof and Head of English Department (Bamu) Dr Mustajib Khan, PRO and managing director of Maulana Azad Research Centre Ahmed Tauseef, Dr Rasheed Madni and Dr Akhtar Mirza Baig were the guests of the honour.

Dr Nagraj Hodianwar (Karnataka) and Dr Anand Ubale (BAMU) were the resource persons.

The conveners included Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam, Dr Kazi Naveed, Dr Faisal Ahmed, Dr Faiyyaz Farooqui and the coordinator of Maulana Azad Research Centre, Abed Ali took efforts for the success of the event.

Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam made an introductory speech and Dr Faiyyaz conducted the proceedings. The programme started with the lighting of a traditional lamp.